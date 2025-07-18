Falkirk libraries' summer challenge to inspire young readers
The annual summer reading challenge is already underway, with youngsters given the opportunity to read library books to claim rewards over the school holidays.
This year’s challenge has a story garden theme.
Rewards for the Falkirk Library run challenge include a medal, certificate and free entry to Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park.
The challenge rewards regular readers and gives a boost to reluctant readers – parents can even join in with their very own reading challenge.
Jennifer Hosie, reader services librarian, said: “Children are more likely to read if they see their parents enjoying books too. Our Book Bingo challenge for teens and adults lets older people join in the fun with the chance to win bookish goodies.”
To take part in the Summer Reading Challenge all you have to do is visit your local library to register and borrow some books to get started.
To complete the challenge – which is aimed at primary school aged children (and those about to start) – simply read at least six library books over at least three visits to the library. They can be any type of book you like. Collect a poster pack, stickers and rewards as you go and once you’ve read your six books you can claim the big rewards.
The challenge runs until Saturday, August 16 and people can join in at any of Falkirk Council’s libraries across the district.
The free Blair Drummond entry can be claimed until the end of the 2025 season.
For more information visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.org
