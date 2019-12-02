Falkirk hub hosting environmentally-friendly Christmas gifts workshop

Falkirk district families are being offered the chance to make their own environmentally-friendly Christmas gifts.

Visitors will be given advice on how to have themselves a green festive period at Forth Environment Link’s Falkirk Community Hub in High Street this Saturday (12-4pm).

A variety of ‘pay-as-you-feel’ activities will be on offer, from wreath-making and blending infused beauty oils, to designing gingerbread and making Christmas decorations from upcycled materials.

Jules Ryan, community engagement project coordinator, said: “Our Green Christmas event is all about offering an alternative way of enjoying the festive season without costing the earth or our purse strings.

“We are all too aware that Christmas can be a particularly difficult time of year for families, and the enormous amount of pressure we all put on ourselves to buy gifts for our loved ones can often leave us feeling overwhelmed, stressed and sometimes in debt — not to mention the harmful effects that Christmas has on our environment.

“From an abundance of food waste, to the assortment of non-recyclable wrapping paper or plastic decorations, Christmas doesn’t seem to be the joyful time of year for man or our planet that it’s made out to be!

“We recognise this and want to host an event which celebrates the festive season but takes the pressure off individuals and families having to spend lots of money.

“That’s why we have put together a variety of family-friendly, pay-as-you-feel activities, that are centered on making use of what we already have lying around our homes, or simple gifts that can be made for a fraction of the price of what you would find on the high street.”