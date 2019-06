An event is being held in Falkirk to offer information on fundraising and volunteering opportunities with Guide Dogs.

The free session will be held at the Orchard Hotel, Kerse Lane on Friday, June 14 from 10am until noon.

The charity relies on public donations to fund its services, with one guide dog costing £55,000 over its lifetime.

Visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or call 0345 143 0203 for more information.