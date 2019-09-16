Falkirk Food and Drink Festival returns

Falkirk is hosting its second Food and Drink Festival this week.

From September 18 to 21 the High Street will be full of vendors from all over the world offering a feast of delicious culinary delights and refreshing beverages to sample.

Falkirk Food and Drink Festival June 2019. Pic: Vass Media

Visitors to the event can also take advantage of a 10 per cent discount at selected town centre businesses.

Falkirk Delivers assistant BID manager Sarah Winters said the forthcoming celebration will be bigger than the previous event held in June and will complement the Falkirk Arts Festival which will run from September 21 to 29.

She added: “Falkirk Delivers are pleased to be hosting this event again.

“We hope that town centre visitors take advantage of the culinary delights offered to them by many producers from around the world, but more importantly take advantage of the local business offers.

“Over 30 town centre businesses are offering the 10 per cent discount to those who quote ‘Food and Drink Festival’ whilst paying for their bill.”

For more information on the event as well as a full list of businesses taking part in the discount promotion visit www.falkirkdelivers.com/food-drink-festival