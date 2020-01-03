Falkirk district-based charity offering free entry to Kiltwalk participants

Fundraisers who wish to generate cash to help vulnerable children and youths are being offered free entry to this year’s Kiltwalk.

Aberlour Child Care Trust, which has a base in Langlees, will grant free access to anyone who pledges to fundraise at least £100 for the charity by taking part in the Glasgow event on Sunday, April 26.

Aberlour works across Scotland, providing lifeline support to vulnerable children, young people and their families.

Morgan is one young person who, thanks to supporters’ donations, Aberlour has been able to help.

She said: “If I hadn’t met Johnny and Julie from Aberlour I get quite scared to think about what could have happened; if I would have left school, be into drugs, addicted to alcohol or even worse in prison or dead.

“Instead I’ve been able to achieve my dream of going to university to study law.”

The Kiltwalk is one of the UK’s fastest growing mass-participation events with 25,000 walkers taking part in 2019.

Walkers can choose from a range of routes of between five and 26 miles.

The Kiltwalk organisers promise incredible scenery, complementary snacks and drinks along the way, plus entertainment and family activities to enjoy at the finish.

And. for every £1 raised, the Hunter Foundation will add 40 per cent extra for free.

Catherine Thomas, head of fundraising at Aberlour, said: “Every day in Scotland 7500 children affected by poverty, domestic abuse, mental ill health and disability are being cared for by Aberlour.

“That is only made possible thanks to our funders, supporters and amazing people who fundraise for us by taking part in events like the Kiltwalk.

“Get your new year off to a smashing start by pledging to walk in aid of Aberlour at a Kiltwalk event.

“By doing so you will help us reach more vulnerable children to make sure a bad start to life doesn’t mean a bad end.”

The free entry offer lasts up until Friday, January 31 and can be claimed for any of this year’s Kiltwalk events via freephone 0800 085 6150 or emailing fundraising@aberlour.org.uk.

Visit www.aberlour.org.uk for more information.