The Wellbeing Mela will be held in Arnotdale House. Pic: Scott Louden

A family friendly Wellbeing Mela is taking place in Falkirk at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free event, organised by the Cyrenians, will be held at the Community Learning Hub in Arnotdale House in Falkirk on Saturday, October 19 from noon until 3pm.

Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun.

The Mela, which will celebrate diversity and promote wellbeing, will see visitors able to participate in activities including arts and crafts, live music, massages, henna, face painting and homemade free food samples by the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is child friendly for all ages and is free, although donations are welcome to support Cyrenians work within the community hub and the Dollar Park Walled Garden.

For more information about the event visit https://cyrenians.scot/events