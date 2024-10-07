Falkirk Cyrenians set to host free, family friendly Wellbeing Mela
The free event, organised by the Cyrenians, will be held at the Community Learning Hub in Arnotdale House in Falkirk on Saturday, October 19 from noon until 3pm.
Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun.
The Mela, which will celebrate diversity and promote wellbeing, will see visitors able to participate in activities including arts and crafts, live music, massages, henna, face painting and homemade free food samples by the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group.
The event is child friendly for all ages and is free, although donations are welcome to support Cyrenians work within the community hub and the Dollar Park Walled Garden.
For more information about the event visit https://cyrenians.scot/events
