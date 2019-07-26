Falkirk care home welcomes community to its summer fete

A Falkirk care home is inviting local people to a fun-filled summer party on Friday next week (August 2), to include a DJ, barbecue and more.

Businesses in the area are also being invited to gift donations for the raffle at the Airthrey Care Home fete, and will be credited at the event for their contribution.

The entertainment on offer aims to appeal to visitors of all ages, with stalls, face painting, messy play areas, home baking, ice cream and balloon makers.

There will be a fundraising raffle to help support outings and activities for the residents, following on from a previous effort which allowed the home to buy a trishaw usede by residents to enjoy touring the area by bike.

Aithrey manager Rebecca McLaughlin said: “The fete is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together and get into the summer spirit of things, with plenty of activities for people of all ages.

“We’re all counting the days until the fete, and the money raised will be hugely appreciated by our residents.

“If anyone wants to get involved, or donate a prize towards the raffle, please don’t hesitate to get in touch – any contributions are hugely appreciated”.

The event runs from 1pm to 3pm, admission is £1, and members of the local community are all welcome.