The pleas were made in response to concerns raised over the speed at which some cyclists travel along the area’s paths.

Former STV presenter Nicky Docherty is adamant people will get hurt if nothing is done.

Having experienced and witnessed a few close calls, Mr Docherty is calling on police and politicians to take action to discourage those on bikes from pedalling at pace on pathways used by pedestrians.

Cyclists have had a say on concerns over the speed at which some travel on Falkirk district canal paths. Picture: Michael Gillen.

He said: “Every day when I’m out I see cyclists hurtling along the pavements and it’s going to lead to somebody being killed, mark my words.”

However, Robert Mackintosh wrote: “I cycle along the canal path regularly and use my bell and always say thank you once past.

"However the number of people walking and cycling who are glued to their phone and completely oblivious to anyone else is a bigger problem.

“I'm surprised some of them never end up in the canal.

"They are totally oblivious to anyone or anything around them. Ring the bell as much as you like, shout at them and they are still oblivious - then they get a fright when you go past.

“Most walkers and cyclists are courteous but as usual there are a few that spoil it.”

Jason Ellis posted: “Everyone needs to share it.

“Walkers, large walking groups, runners, dog walkers, dogs off leads, commuting cyclists, fitness cyclists, families on bicycles.

"The paths are big enough to be shared but people need to be more aware of others.”

Stepho Davidson said: “As a cyclist when it's clear ahead, I speed up.

“If I see people walking or running in the distance I sound my bell and slow right down, sometimes stopping. Always say thanks on passing.

“I've seen some cyclists, however, who haven't shown any courtesy towards other cyclists or pedestrians and give us a bad name.

“Pedestrians really need to be considerate of cyclists too.

"The number of people who I've rung my bell at numerous times in plenty time to say I'm approaching, and it's only when I'm close behind that I have to shout excuse me and ring my bell before they notice as they are running with their headphones on.”

