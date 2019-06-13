Falkirk Camera Club’s latest exhibition focuses on natural world

Falkirk Camera Club’s latest exhibition features the work of local photographer David Jones.

‘A Photographic Journey in the Natural World’ can be viewed at The Gallery within Falkirk Town Hall until July 24.

As well as being a dedicated member of the camera club for the past 20 years, David is also a past president.

He specialises in photographing the animals, birds and insects of the natural world and his photographs have received gold and silver awards in national exhibitions.

Dvid’s most recent accolade was a silver medal won for the Best Nature Image in the Scottish Photographic Federation Digital Championship in November 2018.