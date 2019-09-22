Falkirk CAB stages its annual general meeting

Falkirk Citizens Advice Bureau is to hold its annual general meeting in the town’s St Francis Xavier Hall on Hope Street on Wednesday, October 9 at 7pm.

Citizens Advice is a charity committed to providing free, confidential and impartial advice to help people resolve their problems.

It aims to ensure that individuals do not suffer through lack of knowledge of their rights and responsibilities or of the service available to them, or through an inability to express their needs effectively.

A spokesperson said: “Without the support of our volunteers and the local community we would be unable to continue to provide this service.

“To enable us to ensure we continue to provide a quality service that meets the needs of the people of Falkirk, we would appreciate any comments and suggestions for improvements that you have.

“The AGM will provide the ideal platform for this.”

Those aiming to attend the email should confirm by emailing bureau@falkirkcab.casonline.org.uk