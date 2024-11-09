A new exhibition looking at how folklore is an intrinsic part of life in Scotland opened at Blackness Castle on Friday, November 1.

Drawing on images from Historic Environment Scotland’s archives, In the Land, of the People explores how folklore is woven throughout the country – through its landscape, its history and its people.

Visitors will be taken through the landscape, the monuments and the communities of Scotland, exploring how folklore is an ever-evolving force that has shaped and continues to shape the world we live in.

Claire Whitbread, HES exhibitions manager, said: “Our heritage doesn’t just include the built environment we see around us, but is also made up of songs, recipes, stories and memories shared down through the ages.

“This exhibition shines a light on folklore, a vital strand of this intangible cultural heritage, showcasing the many ways history plays a part in our lives.”

In the Land, of the People will be open at Blackness Castle on selected dates from November 1 to Sunday, March 2, next year.

Visitors are asked to note that, due to the construction of the castle, the exhibition is only accessible via a staircase.

Entry to the exhibition is included with admission to Blackness Castle.

Tickets can be booked at www.historicenvironment.scot. Entry is free for Historic Scotland members.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is the lead body for Scotland’s historic environment and cares for more than 300 properties of national importance.