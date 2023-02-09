Rediscovering the Antonine Wall is an interactive exhibition looking at the area’s links to the World Heritage Site, while Shining a Light celebrates the work from pupils at all the secondary schools in the area.

A long stretch of the Antonine Wall is located within Callendar Park just north of the house and the exhibition will help visitors discover the history of the Wall, how it was built, and its role within the Roman Empire during the Roman occupation of Scotland, as well as exploring what life was like for Scots living under Roman rule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors of all ages can explore the interactive exhibits on the second floor of the house including games, jigsaws, information boards, and replica artefacts. The Rediscovering the Antonine Wall project is a partnership between West Dunbartonshire Council, East Dunbartonshire Council, Glasgow City Council, North Lanarkshire Council, Falkirk Council, and Historic Environment Scotland.

The latest exhibition in Callendar House is Rediscovering the Antonine Wall

Most Popular

The Park Gallery is exhibiting the work of students from Bo’ness, Braes, Carrongrange, Denny, Falkirk, St Mungo’s, Grangemouth, Graeme and Larbert high schools. There are also details about former students, including Calum Stevenson, Sky Portrait Artist of the Year 2021, who attended Denny High School, and fashion designer and lecturer, Shauni Douglas, a former Graeme High School student, who is currently consulting for Martine Rose in London and Calvin Klein in New York.

Lesley O’Hare, Falkirk Council’s cultural services Manager at Falkirk Council said: “We are very excited about our first new exhibitions of 2023. Rediscovering the Antonine Wal` focusses on the distant past and is a fascinating, interactive journey back into the history of the Roman occupation of Scotland. An absolute must for fans of ancient history, but also fascinating for the local community, who live beside this World Heritage Site, to learn about the role the Wall played in the Roman occupation of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shining a Light looks forward and showcases the immense creativity of sixth year pupils in our area’s secondary schools. It also celebrates the successes of former pupils who have made an impact and created thriving careers in the creative industries.”

Both exhibitions are open from 10am to 4pm, every day except Tuesdays and are free of charge to enjoy.