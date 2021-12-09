Excitement builds as festive light trail set to open in Falkirk woodlands

The woodland will be lit up as part of a festive illumination trail. Pic: Michael Gillen.

A Christmas Miracle at Rough Castle opens to the public on Friday, December 10, after coronavirus restrictions forced last year’s event to be postponed.

Now organisers – the team at Rough Castle Experiences – are putting the finishing touches to the 1.4km festive illumination trail which is sure to get the whole family into the Christmas spirit.

The woodland at Rough Castle, near Tamfourhill, will be brought to life in a blaze of colour and light each night until December 24.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhiannon McQuade, from Rough Castle Experiences, said: “We’re really excited about it and can’t wait for everyone to see the trail.

"The illumination trail is a Christmas quest where visitors go on a journey through a winter wonderland in search of Santa, as only he can transport you home in time for Christmas.

"We’ve partnered with Scotland’s theme park M&D’s who are bringing fairground attractions and Big Feed will be offering refreshments.

"On the trail we have a 35 metre polar ice tunnel of light, our Christmas wishing tree and some other surprises on the way.”

The community woodland, near the Falkirk Wheel, was previously lit up by organisers back in 2018 when they hosted Legion, a celebration of the site’s Roman history.

Following the disappointment of having to cancel last year’s event, the team are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors in 2021.

“We had hoped to run A Christmas Miracle last year, but three weeks before the event it was pulled because of the pandemic restrictions.

"It was an absolute nightmare. It was really stressful and horrile to see it coming apart at the seams.

“We retained a proportion of the tickets and this year it’s bigger and better than last year’s was going to be.

"I don’t know yet what we’ll do next year to top it – there’s not much more we can fit into the trail.

"It’s a lot of hard work putting it all together and we want to see that come to fruition this time.

"I can’t wait to share what we’ve created for everyone.

"We hope it’s going to be a fantastic event and that everyone enjoys it.”

For ticket information – there’s still limited availability for some dates visit www.roughcastleexperiences.co.uk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.