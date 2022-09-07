Events to celebrate harvest across Falkirk District

Dandelion will be hosting a celebration of Harvest – past, present and future at the Helix Park on Saturday.

The event will share the work and produce from the Floating Garden, which has been berthed near the Kelpies this summer.

Organisers will be telling stories from historical harvests in Falkirk, sharing food, art and ideas of what harvest means to us in the present.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Colin and Cat Train and there’s stand-up comedy from Viv Gee.

Visitors can join a team of artists and designers to create picnic blankets, flags, posters and banners, or help create a massive poem in the landscape for Luke Jerram’s Of Earth and Sky.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free and open to all.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Coo Park United are hosting a harvest celebration at the Sub Youth Facility in Bainsford’s Dawson Park.

The free event, from noon to 4pm will feature music from Sharon MacGregor; Adam Kelyl and Dean Leiper; Jenna and Leah and the Langlees Dandelions.

There will be food on offer made from the produce from the organisation’s own garden, jewellery making, body art and face painting and nature crafts.

In Grangemouth, the Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group Falkirk and TCV Scotland are hosting a harvest festival at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre.

Join them between 11am and 1pm on Saturday to enjoy some delicious self grown food, kids’ activities, face painting, seed bomb making and nature arts and crafts.

There’s also a chance to enjoy Dabke and Scottish dance.

The event is free and all are welcome.

The harvest celebrations continue on Sunday when Sustainable Thinking Scotland is hosting a free event entitled Bountiful Bo’ness at the Walled Garden of Kinneil House.

The social enterprise plans a day of music, comedy and art workshops among thousands of plants at their Bo’ness site between 10am and 4pm.

There will be art sessions, market stalls, workshops and yoga among other activities.