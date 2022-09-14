Events to celebrate Big Roman Week across Falkirk district

Big Roman Week returns to Falkirk, Bo'ness and Bonnybridge with events in 2022.

The popular event promises walks, talks, family events and heritage tours on all things Roman.

Over the course of eight days, events will be taking place in Falkirk, Bo’ness and Bonnybridge – and all are free of charge.

The festival, which gets underway this weekend through the area’s Doors Open Days, aims to raise awareness of the Roman Antonine Wall and its surrounding landscape.

Ian Shearer, chairman of The Friends of Kinneil who are co-ordinating this year’s Big Roman Week, said: “Big Roman Week aims to highlight the fantastic heritage we have in this area, including the stunning Kinneil Estate, at the easter end of the Roman Antonine Wall.

"This year we’ve worked closely with Falkirk Council, Historic Environment Scotland and other partners to compile the 2022 programme.

"We think there’s something for everyone.”

Local libraries will play an important part in this year’s festival hosting a number of events.

Bo’ness and Bonnybridge libraries will host children’s events seeing participants make Roman-style clay pots and there will also be an attempt to recreate the Antonine Wall in Lego.

A series of special talks from historians Dr Louisa Campbell from the University of Glasgow and Geoff Bailey from Falkirk Local History Society.

Geoff will also provide an update on recent archaeological work carried out in the area at Falkirk’s Trinity Church on Wednesday, September 21.

A screening of a film about the famous Bridgeness Slab (or Tablet) from Bo’ness had been due to be screened at the Hippodrome on Monday, September 19, however due to the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen this will be rescheduled for a date in October.

Free walks are also planned during the course of Roman Week at both Kinneil Estate, which boasts a Roman fortlet, and a walk to the Carriden Roman fort site in Bo’ness.

One of the highlights of the week will definitely be the return of the Big Roman family fun day at Kinneil which is set to take place on Saturday, September 24.

It promises to be a great day out for the family with the Antonine Guard re-enactment group expected to set up a Roman camp alongside stalls and displays.

There will also be free tours (bookable in advance) around Kinneil House.

Mr Shearer added: “The Antonine Wall became a World Heritage Site in 2008, but its stories are still unknown to many local people and visitors.

"Activities like Big Roman Week help people to discover local heritage sites, meet experts and find out more about local history.

"And we try to have fun in the process.

"This year, all of our activities are free of charge, so please come along and support them.”