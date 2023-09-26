Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, which is planned to take place from October 26 to November 1, is being organised by Polmont Community Council. It is hoped the community can come together to have some spooky fun and let their imaginations run wild.

The competition is for residents, community groups and businesses to create their own homemade scarecrow and display it in their garden for the duration of the week long event. Visitors will then be able to follow a trail around the village’s streets and vote for their favourite scarecrow creation.