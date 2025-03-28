Enjoy a free movie at the Hippodrome in Bo'ness

By Julie Currie
Published 28th Mar 2025, 08:48 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:36 BST
Escapes, supported by BFI National Lottery funding, kicks off its first-ever special multi-day screening with the highly anticipated biographical drama Mr. Burton.

Preview screenings will take place on Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1, before the film’s official release on April 4.

The movie, starring Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, and Lesley Manville, showcases the transformative journey of one of the world’s greatest actors, Richard Burton.

It tells the remarkable true story of Richard Burton’s rise from the son of a poor miner in the Welsh town of Port Talbot to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.

A free screening of Mr Burton will be held at the Hippodrome on Monday, March 31, at 7.30pm.
A free screening of Mr Burton will be held at the Hippodrome on Monday, March 31, at 7.30pm.

Readers will be able to enjoy the free screening, for it is being shown at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness on Monday, March 31, at 7.30pm. Visit https://escapes.cinematik.app/ to sign up for free tickets.

