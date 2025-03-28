Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Escapes, supported by BFI National Lottery funding, kicks off its first-ever special multi-day screening with the highly anticipated biographical drama Mr. Burton.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preview screenings will take place on Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1, before the film’s official release on April 4.

The movie, starring Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, and Lesley Manville, showcases the transformative journey of one of the world’s greatest actors, Richard Burton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It tells the remarkable true story of Richard Burton’s rise from the son of a poor miner in the Welsh town of Port Talbot to becoming one of the most celebrated actors of his generation.

A free screening of Mr Burton will be held at the Hippodrome on Monday, March 31, at 7.30pm.

Readers will be able to enjoy the free screening, for it is being shown at the Hippodrome in Bo’ness on Monday, March 31, at 7.30pm. Visit https://escapes.cinematik.app/ to sign up for free tickets.