Enchanted wardrobe will transport families to the North Pole, via Kirkliston!
Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in December, from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 24, families can venture through the 90-minute extravaganza.
It all begins at passport control, where visitors walk through the enchanted wardrobe into the North Pole and the magic forest, where lots of fun and games await – from a cosy catch up in the kitchen with a story from Mrs Claus to the Reindeer Flying School.
Visitors also need to keep an eye out for mischief makers Mr Grinch, Frosty the Snowman and The Nutcracker as they promise snowball fights, tricks and plenty of fun. The line up has been bolstered this year by Buddy the Elf from the North Pole who loves Christmas more than anyone else.
And of course, no Christmas Experience at Conifox would be complete without a visit to meet Santa, where each little one will receive a Golden Christmas Coin which can be exchanged for a toy at the Toy Workshop. New for this year, the experience also includes a trip to the Make-a-Teddy Factory, where little ones can exchange their Christmas Coin for a bear of their own design.
James Gammell, Conifox managing director, said: “Christmas is always a special time here. We love nothing more than creating our unique fun-filled family experience that’s going to give everyone memories that last a lifetime.
“Last year was spectacular but this year’s going to be better than ever, with the return of some old favourites and the addition of some new and exciting festive treats.
“We are also delighted to extend the festive cheer to local charities including Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, LoveOliver and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) and have donated over 250 event tickets.”
Conifox Adventure Park in Kirkliston will also welcome Taylor’s of Edinburgh Fun Fair and a fully-licensed events bar.
The event sells out every year so book early at www.conifox.co.uk. Prices start from £18 per adult, £27.50 per child (1 year +) and £5 per child (up to 1 year).