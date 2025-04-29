Enchanted Market 2025: Falkirk town centre will become a magical marketplace this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk town centre is set to be transformed into a magical world this weekend.

The Enchanted Market is back for 2025, following on from the success of last year’s event which drew in the crowds over the two days.

Once again this Saturday and Sunday (May 3 and 4), an array of stalls will bring the High Street to life with the mystical marketplace offering something for all ages to enjoy.

The market will bring together artisan traders, interactive experiences and a sprinkle of enchantment.

This year's Enchanted Market takes place in Falkirk town centre on both Saturday and Sunday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

More than 50 traders will be displaying their goods over the two days with everything from unique handmade crafts, fantasy-themed treasures and gifts. The Enchanted Market will also incorporate some of the regular traders from the town’s monthly producers’ market.

But there’s plenty more fun to be had at the Enchanted Market, which is organised by Falkirk Delivers in conjunction with The Lonely Broomstick.

On Saturday there’s a chance for families to get hands on with experiments as Silly Science will host activities on the market square below the Steeple from 10am to 3pm.

The science session comes as the annual Falkirk Science Festival also kicks off this weekend.

Last year's event drew in the crowds. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

Entertainment will be provided by the talented youngsters from Project Theatre on Saturday between noon and 2pm in the market square. The young cast are busy rehearsing for their upcoming show, Shrek Jr in June.

Arria Music will also be entertaining the crowds.

There will also be mystical dragons roaming the town centre over both days and a few special costumed characters may pop up too.

There’s a chance to have your face painted (for a small fee) and young visitors are encouraged to don their most creative costumes for their visit with a chance to win a prize each day for the ‘best dressed child’.

Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy the magical atmosphere this weekend.

Local artist Karen van de Graaf will be doing a pop up on Sunday offering 15 minute portraits, while a forger will be on the High Street both days over the weekend.

The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome to join in the fun with organisers hoping that both locals and visitors will turn out and show their support for the event which brought many people into the town centre last year.

The team from The Lonely Broomstick will also be mixing up a little magic with mini potion-making sessions at their stall.

Among the confirmed traders for the weekend are a number of town centre businesses including The Lonely Broomstick, Whimsic Alley, Moment in Frame, Well Now Health and Wellbeing Centre, Shining Goddess and D&G Sweetzone.

Other confirmed traders are Willbott’s Wands; The Lost Cauldron; Bexparkmans travelling trading; The Heebie Jeebie Shop; Bath Bombs by Sheryl; A Little Twisted by Zoe; Audrey's Hidden Gemz; The Loyal Candle Company; Knot Like That; Art Larion; Magick Luna & The Emerald Raven; Purdies Craftworks; Bonny Designs; Jewellery by Christine; The Chocolate Lab; Lynn Winpenny Art; Vandal Customs; Bee and Bumble Bespoke; Luna Rose Designs; Avernus Designs; The Coven; Persephone Textile Design; Shabby&Pretty Enchanted; Underland Creations; Spiritual Essences; Specialist Craft Spirits; Maniacal Witch Jewellery and Crafts; GCL Ember Art; N&D Crafting; The Silver Doe; Art Prints; Just Baked; The Plant Stall; Little Moments of Luxury; The Spellbound Spaniel; Les Park Creative; Portable Weirdness; Bertos Brownies; Caledonian Enchantments; The Paper Karver; Funky Candle Company; The Crochet Cantina; Iron Tiger Prints; Sage and Stag Oddities; That's Sew Sue Scotland; Enchanted Bloom; Sconie Naw; Hand Sewn by Fiona; Country at Heart; Three Bridges Garden Delights; Jakesstreetfood; Nakey Bakey Co; and The Tiffin.

To find out more visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.