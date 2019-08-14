Emergency Services Day in Falkirk town centre

There’s a chance for the whole family to learn more about our emergency services in Falkirk town centre today.

Emergency Services Day takes place from 11am to 4pm on the High Street and promises to be a great day out.

The free family-friendly event will feature a range of demonstrations and displays, including first aid, mounted police, fire engines, police vehicles and ambulances.

The popular event is a great opportunity to get up close to the people who carry out these vital roles in our community and their vehicles and equipment.