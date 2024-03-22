Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust for Scotland is going hopping mad by hosting an Easter egg trail at the House of the Binns in Linlithgow.

Scotland’s largest conservation charity has organised the trail to run from Friday, March 29, to Monday, April 1.

Combine a walk to take in the spring colour and wildlife while employing your puzzle-solving skills to earn a delicious Easter treat.

Every bunny is welcome to enjoy the Easter Egg Trail at House of the Binns in Linlithgow from March 29 to April 1. (Pic: Mark F Gibson)

All you have to do is pick up a trail sheet, priced £4, then follow the trail to collect the clues and solve the puzzle to win your chocolate-y reward!

This year, eager Easter egg trail-blazers will be rewarded with an allergen free, organic chocolate egg made by B-Corp certified Moo Free.

The family-owned company uses 100 per cent renewable energy in its factories to make its delicious chocolate products using organic cocoa with recycled and recyclable packaging.

The trail will also help families explore and learn more about the property’s stories.

Families can enjoy the Easter Eggsplorer Trails at Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle over the Easter weekend.

Stuart Maxwell, National Trust for Scotland regional director, said: “We are excited to welcome families to our Easter egg trail.

“Each of our Easter trails offers something completely different, providing the perfect excuse to experience more than one and make treasured memories with family and friends, while supporting the Trust’s work to protect and share Scotland’s nature, beauty and heritage now and for future generations to enjoy.

“Visitors can take in the beautiful spring colours and immerse themselves in nature during the trails, where they can flex their puzzle-solving skills by following clues to earn a delicious Easter treat, the perfect activity to keep youngsters entertained during the school holidays.

“Some of our Easter egg trails can be booked in advance, with each trail costing £4 with accompanying adults going free. There’s guaranteed fun for all the family, so make this Easter is one to remember.”

To book in, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-egg-trail-at-the-house-of-the-binns-tickets-780637025357.

Historic Environment Scotland is also inviting readers to join its Easter Eggsplorer Trails at Linlithgow Palace and Blackness Castle from Friday, March 29, to Monday, April 1.

Who has been stealing all the Easter Eggs? A sweet-toothed culprit has been squirreling them all away! Solve the trail challenge and a chocolate treat awaits.

To find out more, and book tickets, visit www.historicenvironment.scot.

As revealed last week, the Easter fun at Confiox Adventure Park in Kirkliston kicks off this Saturday and Sunday with the festival continuing on March 29 to April 1 and April 5 to 7.

Wee ones can meet the Easter Bunny and other characters before the Easter Egg Hunt, with eggs being hidden around the park at 11am and 3pm each day.

To find out more, or to book in for the day, visit www.conifox.co.uk.

And If you’re looking for something to do in the great outdoors this Easter Sunday, Beecraigs Country Park has you covered.

A play and stay session has been organised for families to enjoy from noon to 2pm on Sunday, March 31.

There will be lots of forest school nature-themed activities to try, with the chance to enjoy a light snack and refreshement by the fire.

Activities will include making Easter nests, clay eggs and natural crown making, as well as enjoying the beautiful coniferous woodland and nature that abounds within the grounds at Beecraigs.

And wee ones are being warned to keep a very close eye out for the Easter bunny as she’s likely going to be hopping in for a quick visit with a basket full of goodies!