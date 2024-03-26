Egg-citement as CAMRA's Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And with it falling on Easter weekend they are hoping it will be egg-stra special.

This weekend sees the return of the popular event, hosted by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), at the town’s Dobbie Hall.

The event, which takes place on both Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, is sponsored this year by Linlithgow-based Strangers Brewing.

Larbert Real Ale and Cider Festival returns to the Dobbie Hall this weekend (Pic: Scott Louden)

Between 50 and 60 real ales will be on offer, alongside 14 different ciders.

There will be a selection to sample from local breweries as well as those from elsewhere around Scotland.

A gin, prosecco and wine bar will also be open and hot food and soft drinks will be available.

Organisers are hoping for another busy and successful weekend following on from last year’s festival which was the first to be held for three years after the Covid pandemic.

Entry to the festival, which runs from 1pm on Friday and noon on Saturday until 10.30pm, is £7 for the general public and £5 for CAMRA members. Entry includes a festival glass and a programme. No booking required, just pay at the door.

Forth Valley CAMRA’s chosen charity to raise cash for during the festival is Strathcarron Hospice.