Easter treats at Conifox Adventure Park

The Easter Festival runs from April 2-24 with a cast of characters including Baxter Bunny, The Easter Bunny, the Big Bad Wolf, Professor Eggbert and friends.

Speaking about the Easter Festival, Deborah Gammell, Conifox business development manager, said: “Springtime and Easter are magical times and we want everyone to be able to join in the fun with us and our amazing Easter characters.

"Promoting inclusivity is part of our business values and we’re delighted to offer group discounts and are looking forward to welcoming families and groups with additional support needs.”