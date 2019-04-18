Easter fun at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway

Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway’s popular Easter Egg special trains return this weekend.

The trains, which travel from Bo’ness to Manuel will run from Thursday, April 19 to Monday, April 22 and as a special Easter treat all child travellers including those aged under five will receive a complimentary tasty Easter treat.

Children are also being urged to wear Easter bonnets for the journey to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

In addition to the train rides there’s will be an Easter Egg Hunt in the Museum of Scottish Railways as well as lots of hands on fun interactive displays.

For more information call 01506 825855 or visit https://www.bkrailway.co.uk/easter-egg-specials-2019-news/