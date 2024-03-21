Easter 2024: 16 things to do with the kids in Falkirk district over the holidays
Wondering how you’re going to keep the kids entertained for the Easter holidays this year?
By Fiona Dobie
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:47 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 11:58 GMT
There are a number of events and activities happening across the district that will help to keep the family busy. Here we’ve listed just some of the things happening locally over the Easter holidays to help give you some ideas.
1. Spring StoryPlay
Celebrate Easter and springtime with a story at your local library and stay and play, trying out the easy craft activities. StoryPlay is aimed at children between the ages of three and six. To find out more, including how to book visit www.falkirkleisureandculture.orgDates and times: Tuesday, April 2, 10.30-11.30am Bo'ness Library; Thursday, April 4, 10.30-11.15am Falkirk Library; Friday, April 5, 2-2.45pm Larbert Library; Tuesday, April 9 10.30-11.30am Bo'ness Library; Tuesday, April 9, 10.30-11.30am Denny Library; Tuesday, April 9, 11-11.45am Larbert Library; Thursday, April 11, 10.30-11.30am Grangemouth Library; Friday, April 12, 11-11.45am, Larbert Library. Photo: Craig Stephen
A magical wizarding world is coming to Falkirk High Street on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 as the town hosts its first Enchanted Market. The event, which is being organised by local magical shop The Lonely Broomstick, Falkirk Delivers and Visit Falkirk, promises an exciting weekend for the whole family. Step into a world of wizardry and wonder, to explore a diverse array of stalls featuring unique treasures crafted by small makers and artisans and prepare to be dazzled by a variety of entertainment. There’s a chance to enjoy face painting, participate in the fancy dress competition for both adults and children and marvel at cosplayers as they roam the streets. There will also be captivating performances from Project Theatre and Arria Music on the High Street.And what’s an adventure without a taste of magic? Delight your senses with a sip of Hot Buttery Beer, and perhaps even discover your own wand at one of the stalls – or maybe the wand will choose you.The event runs from 10am to 4pm both days. Photo: Alan Murray
Drop-in spring activity sessions are running at Slamannan Library every Saturday until the end of April. Free drop-in family activities including colouring, puzzles and more. Pop in and join the fun, no need to book. These sessions are not supervised. Young people aged seven and under should have an adult with them. Photo: N/A
The Easter Egg hunt, organised by the Friends of Inchyra Park, is back on Sunday, March 31. The free event at the Grangemouth Park runs from 1pm to 3pm. Complete the trail and claim your chocolate egg. Photo: Michael Gillen