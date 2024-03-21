Easter 2024: 16 things to do with the kids in Falkirk district over the holidays

2 . Enchanted Market

A magical wizarding world is coming to Falkirk High Street on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 as the town hosts its first Enchanted Market. The event, which is being organised by local magical shop The Lonely Broomstick, Falkirk Delivers and Visit Falkirk, promises an exciting weekend for the whole family. Step into a world of wizardry and wonder, to explore a diverse array of stalls featuring unique treasures crafted by small makers and artisans and prepare to be dazzled by a variety of entertainment. There’s a chance to enjoy face painting, participate in the fancy dress competition for both adults and children and marvel at cosplayers as they roam the streets. There will also be captivating performances from Project Theatre and Arria Music on the High Street.And what’s an adventure without a taste of magic? Delight your senses with a sip of Hot Buttery Beer, and perhaps even discover your own wand at one of the stalls – or maybe the wand will choose you.The event runs from 10am to 4pm both days. Photo: Alan Murray