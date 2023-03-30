Easter 2023: 17 things to do with the kids in Falkirk district over the holidays

Wondering how you’re going to keep the kids entertained for the Easter holidays this year?
There are a number of events and activities happening across the district that will help to keep the family busy. Here we’ve listed just some of the things happening locally over the Easter holidays to help give you some ideas.
1. Drop-in spring activities at your local library
Drop-in spring activity sessions are running during the holidays at Bonnybridge, Larbert and Slamannan libraries. Enjoy free activities including jigsaws, games, puzzles and a Spring Search treasure hunt. No need to book. The sessions are not supervised and those aged seven and under should be accompanied by an adult.
Bonnybridge: Monday, April 3; Tuesday, April 4 and Thursday, April 6 (10.30am-4pm) - puzzles, colouring in, treasure hunt
Larbert: Thursday, April 13 (2-4pm) - Puzzles
Slamannan: Tuesday, April 4 (3-4pm) - Quiz; Tuesday, April 11 (3-4pm) - colouring Photo: N/A
2. Farm Guided Walk
Join farm staff at Newparks Farm in Muiravonside Country Park for a special guided walk. Discover amazing facts about the animals and have the chance to get up close and even feed some of them. Suitable for ages three and above. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are £2 per child and £2 per adult and can be booked online at https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/
Dates and times: Monday, April 3; Wednesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 12 at 1pm; Monday, April 10 at 11am and 1.30pm. Photo: FH
3. Watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG) at Bo’ness Hippodrome
From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Join Mario and Luigi as they try to save the captured princess.
The screenings on April 5 and 6 are special previews. An autism friendly screening takes place on Sunday, April 16.
Dates and times: Wednesday, April 5; Thursday, April 6; Friday, April 7; Thursday, April 13; Friday, April 14 - all 4pm. Saturday, April 8 - 11am and 2.30pm. Sunday, April 9 - 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Monday, April 10 - 11am. Wednesday, April 12 - 3.30pm. Saturday, April 15 - 11am and 2.30pm. Sunday, April 16 - 1.30pm and 4.30pm. Saturday, April 29 - 11am. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Spring Storytime
Put a spring in your step with a Spring Storytime event at local libraries. Suitable for those three and over. Sessions are free and should be booked in advance at https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/ or through the library itself.
Dates and times: Tuesday, April 4 at 10.30am at Falkirk Library and Tuesday, April 4 at 2.30pm at Larbert Library. Photo: Craig Stephen