Easter 2023: 17 things to do with the kids in Falkirk district over the holidays

2 . Farm Guided Walk

Join farm staff at Newparks Farm in Muiravonside Country Park for a special guided walk. Discover amazing facts about the animals and have the chance to get up close and even feed some of them. Suitable for ages three and above. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are £2 per child and £2 per adult and can be booked online at https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/ Dates and times: Monday, April 3; Wednesday, April 5 and Wednesday, April 12 at 1pm; Monday, April 10 at 11am and 1.30pm. Photo: FH