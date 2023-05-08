News you can trust since 1845
Dynamic Earth Planetarium visits shopping centre as part of Falkirk Science Festival

There’s a chance for budding astronomers to learn more about the night sky, and for people to delve into the depths of the ocean as Dynamic Earth’s Planetarium returns to Falkirk this week.

By Fiona Dobie
Published 8th May 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 13:17 BST
Dynamic Earth's portable planetarium will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre this week.Dynamic Earth's portable planetarium will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre this week.
The portable planetarium will be in the Howgate Shopping Centre, next to Chisholm Hunter, from Thursday, May 11 to Saturday, May 13. The six metre inflatable Go-Dome features a mobile fisheye projection system and presents science through stunning imagery and live presentations, developed and delivered by Dynamic Earth’s team.

Members of the public can experience two of Dynamic Earth’s most popular shows: You are Here – a dramatic journey to the very edge of our solar system and back; What’s Up? – an ever-changing look at the night sky and some of the most exciting astronomy and Earth-science news stories. There’s also the chance to take a deep dive into the global ocean with the show Under Pressure, which explores dark, hidden ecosystems and see the collective efforts of marine scientists and engineers striving to learn all we can about these enigmatic worlds.

The shows are free and run at varying times over the three days. Tickets must be booked in advance due to limited capacity inside the dome. Adults can only attend with a child and tickets are booked per person.

Three shows will be running in the planetarium from Thursday to Saturday as part of Falkirk Science Festival.Three shows will be running in the planetarium from Thursday to Saturday as part of Falkirk Science Festival.
    Show times are as follows:

    Under Pressure: Friday, May 12 at 2.30pm; Saturday, May 13 at 11am, 2pm and 4pm.

    What’s Up?: Friday, May 12 at 3.30pm; Saturday, May 13 at 10am, noon and 3pm.

    You are Here: Thursday, May 11 at 3pm; Friday, May 12 at 1.30pm

    To book tickets click here.

