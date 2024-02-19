Dream comes true as former Falkirk photographer hosts first exhibition at the age of 75

Jim Duffy with one of his pieces in the exhibition.

Jim Duffy, who lives in Dalgety Bay, but is originally from Falkirk, was a freelance photographer in his 20s and photographed many well-kent Scottish faces including boxer Jim Watt, comedian Andy Cameron and actors Juliet Cadzow and Russell Hunter, not to mention the 1978 Scottish Football World Cup squad.

However the erratic nature of the work meant that Jim – a father of four – unfortunately had to abandon his photography for a steadier career.

Now, retirement has seen him reignite his passion and this time, technology has allowed him to get creative with colour and form.

By fusing and overlaying photographs from a variety of sources, including his own back catalogue, Jim has created a series of unique and surreal images.

These ‘fused’ photographs, alongside some of his more traditional landscape and portrait work, form the basis of his first ever public exhibition which is now on at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes.

Jim said: “I am absolutely delighted to be launching my own exhibition at the age of 75. It’s been a long-held dream.

"The technology has really changed since I was a young photographer hanging up prints in a makeshift dark room, but the essence of an eye-catching image remains the same.

"I’ve kept up my interest as an enthusiastic amateur over the years and have really enjoyed developing my knowledge of digital photography and editing to create more abstract images which I hope visitors will enjoy.”