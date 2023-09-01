Doors opening in South Queensferry, Dalmeny and Linlithgow

The Forth Bridges exhibition at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre will be open to the public from 9am until 5pm on Saturday, September 23, featuring special exhibits and educational activities.

Advance booking is not necessary for the exhibition or to take a walk across the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone who attends will also have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two to the top of one of the Queensferry Crossing’s main towers, rising over 200 metres above the Forth.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Forth Bridges exhibition will be opening, along with Dalmeny Kirk.

Most Popular

Guided mini bus tours to parts of the structure normally hidden from view are now sold out.

However, there’s still plenty for families to enjoy at the education centre. Last year, more than 400 visitors flocked to the Forth Road Bridge and raised over £2000 for charity.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative for south east Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day after the success of last year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also pleased to be raising money for a great cause in Alzheimer Scotland. Please put the date in your diaries and come along on Saturday 23 September to find out more about all three of these amazing bridges.”​​​​​

For over 880 years, the Kirk has been a spiritual home for the people of Dalmeny.

Dalmeny Kirk and canal centre will also be opening

Dalmeny Kirk is also once again taking part in this year’s Door Open Day festival.

The ancient church has been a spiritual home for the people of the village for more than 880 years.

Its history is a fascinating one as it stretches back through the centuries to the days of the early Celtic saints and through those years has, in its own story, reflected the many political, social and religious changes that Scotland has been party to.

Linlithgow Union Canal Society will be the first to open its doors next weekend, September 9 and 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The architecture of the building is quite outstanding for what you see is the most complete example of a Norman parish church in Scotland.

On Saturday, September 23, there will tours of the church from 10am to 4pm and on Sunday, September 24, from 1pm to 4pm. There will also be a tour of the ancient graveyard on the Saturday from 10am to noon.

No booking is required – all you have to do is turn up at the Kirk in Main Street and enjoy!

For those who fancy a wee trip to Linlithgow, the town’s Union Canal Centre will also be taking part in Doors Open Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as it’s in West Lothian, the event is being staged next weekend on Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.

The event offers visitors a chance to visit the Canal Museum, tearoom, yard and wharf. Built in the 1820s, it’s a chance to recall the heyday of the Union waterway which flows from Edinburgh to Falkirk.

For the full programme of events taking place, near and far, as part of the festival, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk.