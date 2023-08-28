Doors Open Day 2023: All the Falkirk district venues taking part in the popular initiative

Museum of Scottish Railways, Bo'ness.

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout September, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

Those venues in Falkirk district are ready to welcome visitors over the weekend of September 2 and 3.

Here we list the local venues taking part in the initiative this year.

Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church's stained glass windows.

Kinneil House in Bo’ness is taking part in Doors Open this year, however it is taking place on a different date to the rest of the local venues. Kinneil House will be open on September 23 for guided tours.

For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk

Museum of Scottish Railways, Bo’ness (September 2 & 3, 11am-4pm) – Scotland’s largest railway museum! Explore 3 buildings of locomotives, carriages and wagons. Get hands on and discover railway history through fun interactive displays. The Museum of Scottish Railways will be providing free entry to the Museum and Engineering Workshop Viewing Gallery for Doors Open Days. We will also be providing access to a selection of vehicles which are usually not accessible to visitors.

Parish Church of Stenhouse and Carron, Stenhousemuir (September 2, 2pm-4pm) – Stenhouse and Carron building is an A-listed Arts and Crafts style building with several notable Strachan windows, the main three windows link to local area with a depiction of Carron ironworks. There will be a short audio visual presentation on the church and local experts on hand to explain the features, allowing visitors close access to view them. Guided tours will be held every twenty minutes.

Kinneil House in Bo'ness is open a different weekend in September to the other venues in the Falkirk area.

Polmont Old Church, Polmont (September 2, 11am-3pm; September 3, 2pm-4pm) – Built in 1732 to a design by William Adam this is a typical T-shaped church of the Presbyterian form. The current church building was founded in 1844. Join members of the church for a tour of the church and cemetery.

Kinneil House, Bo'ness (September 23, 10am-4pm)