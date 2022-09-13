Doors Open Day 2022: Falkirk district venues set to welcome visitors for popular event

The first two floors of Falkirk's iconic landmark, the Steeple, will be open to visitors this weekend. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout September, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free.

It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

In recent years, Doors Open Days have adapted to the Covid-19 pandemic by running virtual visits online, but this year many are returning to in person visits for the first time since 2019.

The Museum of Scottish Railways is also welcoming visitors for free on Saturday and Sunday for Doors Open Day. (Pic: Scott Louden)

There are still some places offering an online experience too.

In a statement on the event’s website, organisers the Scottish Civic Trust said: “At the Scottish Civic Trust we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and our thoughts are with our Patron King Charles III and the rest of her family during this difficult time.

“After careful consideration, as our festival is already underway, we have taken the decision for Doors Open Days to go ahead for the benefit of local communities and to honour the hard work and planning undertaken by venues. We will support our coordinators and their venues to run or cancel their events in whatever way feels most appropriate.”

Three local venues are listed as opening their doors this Saturday and Sunday.

The Steeple on Falkirk High Street will welcome visitors from 10am to 4.30pm on Saturday and from 12.30pm to 4.30pm on Sunday.

The iconic landmark was completed in 1814 according to designs by David Hamilton of Glasgow.

At 140ft tall it has four stages – the bottom being severe Florentine; the second Greek Doric; the third – or clock chamber – Italianate and the belfry Ionic.

It was constructed to house the town’s bell and clock, as well as containing temporary lockups.

An exhibition on the history of the Steeple has been installed by the Falkirk Local History Society.

Over the weekend there will be a chance to inspect the two prison cells and there will be guided tours every 30 minutes.

Visitors should note access is to the first and second floors of the building only and access is by a small spiral staircase.

Those attending will need to be able to ascend and descend the stairs.

Elsewhere in Bo’ness, Kinneil House is open for visitors from 10am to 3pm both days.

The home of the Hamilton’s was built in 1553 and contains painted rooms that date back to the building of the house.

Visitors should book themselves a space on one of the tours which run at 10am, 11am, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Bookings can be made online.

Also in Bo’ness and opening its doors to visitors all weekend is the Museum of Scottish Railways at the Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway.

Visit Scotland’s largest railway museum and explore three buildings of locomotives, carriages and wagons.

There's a chance to get hands on and discover railway history through the fun, interactive displays.

Climb on board the vintage Glasgow Subway Car, become a signalman and pull the lever frame and challenge your friends to work out how to operate the points or get an insight into life on a travelling Post Office Coach by sorting the letters yourself.

There’s free entry to the museum and engineering workshop viewing gallery for Doors Open Days with the venue welcoming guests between 11am and 4.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.