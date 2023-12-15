It’s been a great year for the team at community interest company Sustainable Thinking Scotland in Bo’ness.

Having celebrated its seventh birthday, the team also recently relaunched their biochar product.

Now, they plan to round off an incredible year with the STS Christmas Market tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 4pm.

The event will be held at the STS base in the walled garden at Kinneil Estate, with free entry for all.

STS director Sean Kerr said: “There will be food vendors, market stalls selling gifts and Santa will join us in his grotto to hear everyone's Christmas wishes.

“Along with Santa's Grotto, STS CIC will also be offering music, activities and refreshments, all free of charge.