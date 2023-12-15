Don't miss the STS Christmas Market in Kinneil's walled garden
Having celebrated its seventh birthday, the team also recently relaunched their biochar product.
Now, they plan to round off an incredible year with the STS Christmas Market tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 4pm.
The event will be held at the STS base in the walled garden at Kinneil Estate, with free entry for all.
STS director Sean Kerr said: “There will be food vendors, market stalls selling gifts and Santa will join us in his grotto to hear everyone's Christmas wishes.
“Along with Santa's Grotto, STS CIC will also be offering music, activities and refreshments, all free of charge.
“So please pop down to our walled garden on Saturday, December 16, to celebrate the festive season and join in the Christmas spirit!”