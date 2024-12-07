If Linlithgow Advent Fayre still didn’t quite put you in the mood for Christmas, an event this weekend is certain to fill you with the festive spirit.

The Festival of Christmas Trees is being staged for the seventh time in St Michael’s Parish Church in Linlithgow, opening yesterday (Friday) and running until Sunday.

Supplied by Kevin Byle of EJ Gardening Services, there are 78 trees on show this year.

Each tree has been decorated by local schools, community groups and organisations who worked tirelessly on Thursday between 10am and 8pm to get their displays completed.

Don't miss the Festival of Christmas Trees at St Michael's Parish Church on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8. (Pic: Martin Brown)

The festival was first launched in 2017 and, apart from 2020, has been held every year since.

Organiser Margaret Johnston said: “The festival is part of St Michael’s outreach programme to the community. We supply the trees and lights for groups to decorate.

“A lot of people look forward to the festival every year – they say it signals the start of Christmas.

“We had an incredible year last year with more than 3800 visitors, raising over £9000 for our charities. We know times are tough but we’re hoping for an equally good turnout.”

The chosen charities this year are Linlithgow Link, River Kids in Broxburn and Edinburgh-based Bethany Christian Trust.

The Festival of Trees is open today (Saturday) from 10am to 7pm, last entry at 6pm and on Sunday from 1pm to 7pm, last entry 6pm.

Adult tickets are £5, children aged five to 16 £3 and under fives free. A family ticket for two adults and two children is £10. Hot drinks and nibbles will also be available.