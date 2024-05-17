Don't miss official re-opening of the Low Port Centre tomorrow
And to celebrate how far the team has come since throwing open the doors to the community in March, an official re-opening ceremony will be held at the venue tomorrow (Saturday).
Taking the form of a family fun day, the free event will run from 2pm to 5pm and everyone is welcome to join in the fun.
A ceilidh will also be held from 7pm, with free tickets available on the Low Port’s Facebook page.
Heather Begarnie, who heads up the Board of Trustees, is looking forward to showing off the facility to an even bigger audience.
She said: “It’s pretty clear the demand is there – we’re delighted the Low Port Centre has had such a positive response from the community since we opened in March.
“Our aim is to make people feel at home when they come through the doors and I think we've achieved that.
“The official re-opening ceremony will give people a chance who’ve not yet ventured in to come along and see what’s on offer here.
“Our team can’t wait to welcome everyone – the more the merrier!”
The centre boasts five hourly rental spaces, including an auditorium (in the former gym hall) for concerts – housing a grand piano donated by the Reed Band – which has been fitted out with a sound system and improved acoustics.
There are also two boardrooms, a counselling room and a cafe area with a kitchen which people can rent out for functions. These spaces can easily be booked via the centre’s website.