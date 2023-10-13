Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This year’s beer festival will run from 1pm to 11.30pm at Linlithgow Masonic Hall, with all profits going to local causes as part of the Round Table’s annual fundraising efforts.

Gordon Robertson, Linlithgow Round Table chairman, said: “It’s great to be starting the Round Table year once again with another Beer Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The previous four festivals were enjoyed by many, with a great number looking forward to this year’s event. The last beer festival made a profit of just under £7000 – with around 400 people attending, over 800 pints drunk and 400 pies consumed!

Most Popular

Linlithgow Round Table's Beer Festival will return to the Masonic Hall on Saturday, October 21, from 1pm to 11.30pm.

“The key to the sizable profits over the last three events has been a significant element of sponsorship and, once again this year, there has been a great response from local groups and businesses coming forward to support the event which is really encouraging and greatly appreciated!

“We will have a selection of around 25 beers from a range of Scottish breweries including, 5 Kingdoms, Overtone, Harviestoun and Plockton, as well as a couple of visitors from South of the Border with first appearances for both Wylam and Verdant.

“We will once again have Linlithgow’s own Strangers Brewing, based at Narrowboat Farm, as well as a debut for another local brewery, Not that California. We’re pleased to say there will be a Gluten Free beer on tap again as well a low alcohol offering, with the majority of beers being vegan friendly and a number of Scottish Beer Award Winners also included in the line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the non-beer drinkers, there will be draft cider on offer from return visitors Edinburgh Cider Co as well as Prosecco. In terms of food, we will once again be serving a range of delicious hot pies.

“Entry is £5 which includes a souvenir pint glass to take away, with beer tokens sold inside to allow sampling of the beers in third, half or full pints. There is no need to buy tickets or book in advance – just pay on the door.”

The souvenir pint glasses have kindly been sponsored by Independent Financial Advisors A.R.D. Consultancy, allowing Tablers to reduce their overheads further and increase the amount of funding they can give away to good causes.

Andrew Dawkins, ARD Consultancy director, said: “We have sponsored the event in the past, however, this year we have decided to up the ante by sponsoring the pint glasses that every festival attendee receives – any time you have a drink, you’ll think of us! The Round Table do some fantastic work in the local community and we are delighted to be able to contribute to a great cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival will kick-start Linlithgow Round Table’s annual fundraising for the 2023/24 session; members hope to generate totals close to the amazing £23,000 raised last year from events including the Beer Festival, Santa’s Sleigh, Marches Magazine sales and the Summer Fun Day.

As usual, all the money raised will go to a range of good causes in and around Linlithgow.

Gordon added: “I’d just like to say a big thank you to the Round Table members for their hard work on the Beer Festival so far this year, to Cycling Without Age Scotland which has volunteered to help on the bar one again and, finally, to all the 2023 sponsors.”

For anyone interested in joining Linlithgow Round Table or looking to request a donation, please make contact through Facebook @LinlithgowRoundTable or email at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad