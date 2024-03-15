More than 100 musicians will take to the stage as the band, along with beginners and training members, entertain the audience.

Bandmaster Lex McDowell has selected another varied programme with classic marches and well-loved music from stage and screen. Members will also be paying special tribute to much-missed former president, Eddie McKenna. Compere for the evening is Bruce Jamieson.Tickets are £10 (primary aged children and younger free) from band members, Far From the Madding Crowd, Wilson's Newsagent or linlithgowreedband.wordpress.com.