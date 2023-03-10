Don't miss Linlithgow Reed Band's epic spring concert later this month
Linlithgow Reed Band's spring concert will take place on Sunday, March 26, at 7pm in St Michael’s Parish Church.
In addition to a varied programme, the concert will feature a performance of Zadok the Priest, for which the Reed Band will be joined by Linlithgow String Orchestra and singers from Linlithgow Ladies Choir, Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir and St Michael’s Parish Church Choir.
And the concert compère will be Bruce Jamieson.
All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Aspire Linlithgow, the fundraising campaign to restore the iconic Crown of Thorns on the church.
Tickets are selling fast but are still available from Far From The Madding Crowd.