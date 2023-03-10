Don't miss Linlithgow Reed Band's epic spring concert later this month

In addition to a varied programme, the concert will feature a performance of Zadok the Priest, for which the Reed Band will be joined by Linlithgow String Orchestra and singers from Linlithgow Ladies Choir, Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir and St Michael’s Parish Church Choir.

And the concert compère will be Bruce Jamieson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Aspire Linlithgow, the fundraising campaign to restore the iconic Crown of Thorns on the church.

The main, training and beginners’ bands will be joined by a further 50 performers for the grand finale.

Most Popular