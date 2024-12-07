Linlithgow Reed Band members are tuning up for their annual Christmas Concert next weekend.

Bandmaster Lex McDowell has selected a varied programme, with pieces old and new from the concert band repertoire, including marches, film tunes and, of course, Christmas favourites.

President Jonathan Molloy said: “Rehearsals have been going well and members of all the bands – beginners, training and the main band – will all be performing.

“St Michael’s Parish Church is an incredible venue to host our Christmas Concert and the evening will once again be compèred by the inimitable Bruce Jamieson.”

It's been an incredible year for the Reed Band who found a new home at the Low Port Centre and are now preparing for the Christmas Concert. (Pic: Martin Brown)

It’s been an incredible year for the Reed Band, kicking off in January with the move to the re-opened Low Port Centre which has been a huge boon for members.

Jonathan said: “It’s been fantastic for the band. We now have all our equipment, music library and rehearsal facilities on one site for the first time in more than 20 years.

“Prior to the move, everything was scattered all over the place. We had band rehearsals in two different locations and equipment in three locations.

“Everything is so much more straightforward now that everything is under the one roof.

“The main auditorium at the Low Port Centre has a great acoustic for rehearsals, thanks to all the hard work undertaken transforming the space by the amazing project team from St John’s Church, of whom I cannot speak highly enough.

“We make full use of the different meeting rooms available to accommodate our Sunday evening sessions, with many lessons for beginners and rehearsals for our beginners’ band and training band. It’s a true community partnership and it very quickly became home.”

The Christmas Concert will be held in St Michael’s Parish Church on Sunday, December 15, at 7pm.

Tickets are priced £10, with free entry for children in primary school or younger. They are available in advance from Far from the Madding Crowd and band committee members.

There will also be cash sales at the door; however, please note, only cash can be accepted from those who turn up at St Michael’s on the night of the concert.