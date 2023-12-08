Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the recent annual general meeting, President Jonathan Molloy reported that the band had undertaken 24 public engagements, two more than the previous year.

The band played at the opening of Linlithgow Cycle Circuit on May 27 and turned out on September 25 for the special Free Colliers parade, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Redding Pit Disaster.

The Academy Theatre was the Christmas concert venue for the first time in 2022 and the event featured a massed bands’ finale of Merry Christmas Everybody, involving all three bands – the first time this was attempted.

Christmas concert is on Sunday, December 10, in St Michael’s Parish Church.

The spring concert was held in St Michael’s Church and the undoubted highlight was the uplifting performance of Zadok the Priest, with the band joined by local musicians and singers.

Jonathan said: “We have continued to work hard to bring new players in to replace leavers, mainly via progression from our own beginners’ and training bands. Twelve players have moved up to the main band this year.

“In recent months, we have regularly had more than 50 players at rehearsals, which is fantastic. We need more players to turn out at the marching engagements and hope to repeat the marching practice sessions with members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland band.”

The Reed Band is planning to move all its activities to the Low Port Centre, due to re-open in the coming months.

Jonathan said: “We have an opportunity to have storage and rehearsal facilities for all our bands in the newly refurbished building, with the equipment we need for rehearsals stored adjacent to the playing area and a dedicated music library and uniform store.

“We have been looking for an alternative base for the last 15 years. It’s an exciting opportunity for the band to secure its future and to become an anchor tenant in an important community asset.

“However, it will come at a substantially increased cost, both in terms of one-off costs to get established and ongoing rental. We will apply for grant funding to assist with initial costs and will spend some of our reserves, but we need to raise additional funds to meet the jump in annual accommodation costs.

“The committee has considered various options for raising this sum – charging for instrument hire, charging for music lessons, undertaking additional engagements, increasing concert ticket prices and other fundraising. A mixture of these will help. I am sure that everybody associated with the band will be very excited at the prospect of having a permanent home all on one site for the first time in several decades.”

The band will be busy in the run-up to Christmas, with a number of fundraising events, including the annual Christmas concert. This will take place on Sunday, December 10, in St Michael’s Parish Church.

Bandmaster’ Lex McDowell has put together an exciting programme, which will showcase all three sections of the band. Compere for the event will be Bruce Jamieson.