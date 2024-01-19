Linlithgow Players are treading the boards at the Academy tonight (Friday) and tomorrow with Cinderella.

It’s their first panto since the Snow White show in January 2020 and, if opening night on Wednesday is anything to go by, it’s going down a storm with audiences!

The 24-strong cast – ably supported by an 11-strong production team – have opted to return with Cinderella, written by former Player Peter Anderson who sadly passed away last year, which will be directed and produced by Serena Jones with John Barker as technical director.

Publicity officer Sue Spencer said: “Peter’s version of the classic story was performed by the Players many years ago and we thought it would be a fitting way to pay tribute to him.

Opening night proved a huge success. Tickets are available from Far From The Madding Crowd, www.linlithgowplayers.org or call 07849 448999.

“He was a member of the Players for more than 30 years so it’s our way of remembering his incredible contribution to the group, albeit we have added a few wee extras to the original script.”

Erika Oulton is taking on the titular role, with Sue Vizard starring as Prince Charming, Sue Spencer as Buttons and Jessica McLauchlan as Fairy Godmother Fiona.

The two ugly sisters, Amethyst and Emerald, will be portrayed by Players stalwart Les Fulton and Mark Eggling respectively.

A troupe of fairy dancers will also take to the stage, courtesy of Central Scotland Ballet School.

Looking very autumnal, it’s story time for these wee ones by the looks of things! (Pics: Ross Cameron)

Rehearsals started in earnest in October, every Tuesday and Thursday at Code, with the cast and crew now eagerly looking forward to tonight and tomorrow’s curtain up.

Sue added: “The rehearsals have been going really well. Everyone is really excited – now all we need is the audiences to turn up!

“It’s a real community production and gives people something to look forward to, now that Christmas and New Year has passed and the rotten weather and January blues are maybe taking hold.”

Cinderella will be staged in Linlithgow Academy tonight (Friday) at 7pm with the matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Hear ye, hear ye...people of all ages are being invited to join in the panto fun at the town’s Academy theatre.

Tickets are priced £14 for adults and £8 for children aged 16 and under.