Linlithgow Grange Rotary Club is also hosting a Beer and Gin Festival in the Masonic Hall from 1pm to 10pm, to coincide with the fair.

And thanks to local businesses, who have sponsored the kegs and gin, every penny raised from sales on the day will help the club support good causes and charities.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

In addition to serving up beer and gin, Rotarians will be dishing up 400 pies to revellers throughout the day with Amy Low from Falkirk supplying steak, curry, cheese and onion and haggis and potato pies, as well as sausage rolls.

The Hawkers will be perfoming four lives sets during the course of the Beer and Gin Festival on Saturday, May 11.

It will be the first Beer and Gin Festival the Rotary Club has hosted but members are very much looking forward to the event.

Vice president Findlay Erskine said: “There’s a group of 12 of us who’ve all had our pub training and food and hygiene course, so we’re raring to go!

“We decided to ditch the food fair as we couldn’t make it pay – it only raised about £300 last year.

“However, the Beer and Gin Festival seems to be going down much better and we’ve had a huge amount of support from local businesses, who were more than happy to sponsor the kegs and gin.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to them all for that support as it means that any profits we make on the day will be going directly into our fund for good causes and charities in Linlithgow.

“We hope the festival will help us raise around £4000.”

Entry to the event is free, with tokens being sold on the door for £2.50; one token will buy a half pint or a gin and tonic with two tokens covering the cost of a pint.

Revellers will also be entertained, thanks to Falkirk-based three piece, The Hawkers, who will be performing four live sets from 3pm to 4pm, 4.30pm to 5.30pm, 7pm to 8pm and 8.20pm to 9pm.

Findlay added: “We’re going to have 16 beers on tap from local brewers, including Strangers and Not That California, as well as six local gins – to entice more couples through the door.

“We’ve got posters up in all the local businesses so we’re hoping for a good turnout.

“We’ve also got the blessing of the Deacons Court and other local organisations.”