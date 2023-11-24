Don’t forget, folks, Linlithgow Advent Fayre will be staged in the town tomorrow (Saturday).

The Christmas Craft Fair will be held in the Burgh Halls from 10am to 3pm, with charity stalls being manned outside at the Cross – offering ample chance for people to not only support local traders but good causes too.

Thanks to Linlithgow Gala Committee, Mrs Claus will be handing out presents in the Masonic Hall. The town’s Line Gallery will be welcoming visitors to its festive Angel exhibition, while St Peter’s Church and the Cross House will be open all day, serving hot drinks and mince pies.

At 4pm, Linlithgow Athletics Club will launch its first ever Santa Dash which you definitely won't want to miss! With the emergency services now on board, it will be a small event this year but is likely to grow next year.

Don't miss the town's advent fayre and its torchlight procession tomorrow (Saturday).

And at 5pm sharp, the torchlight procession will leave the Low Port, headed up by Linlithgow Reed Band and accompanied by Camelon Pipe Band.

The fayre is organised annually by Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council and is completely self-funded, with monies raised each year being ploughed back in for the following year.

Helping to promote the event is local business woman Sally Pattle.

She said: “It’s shaping up to be a great day, with lots of events for people to enjoy in the run up to the torchlight procession, which kicks off at the Low Port Centre at 5pm sharp.

“The procession will make its way through the town and back to the Cross for the lights switch on and carol singing at 5.45pm.”