Don't miss Linlithgow Advent Fayre on Saturday, November 25

With just over five weeks to Christmas, a very important date is coming up in Linlithgow.

The town’s annual advent fayre, torchlight procession and Christmas Lights Switch On will be held next Saturday, November 25.

And before and after the big day, shop keepers in the town will hold two late night shopping events where locals can also pick up bargains.

Stores will be open late – some 7pm and others 8pm – on Thursdays, November 23 and 30, with shoppers being treated to special offers, as well as mulled wine and mince pies.

Linlithgow Advent Fayre and its torchlight procession will be staged next Saturday, November 25.

As for the advent fayre, there’s also a new element this year – thanks to Linlithgow Athletics Club, which has organised the first of what it hopes to be an annual Santa Dash. With the emergency services now on board, it will be a small event this year but is likely to grow next year.

The fayre is organised annually by Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council and is completely self-funded, with monies raised each year being ploughed back in for the following year.

Helping to promote the event is local business woman Sally Pattle.

She said: “It’s shaping up to be a great day, with lots of events for people to enjoy in the run up to the torchlight procession, which kicks off at the Low Port Centre at 5pm sharp.

“The procession will make its way through the town and back to the Cross for the lights switch on and carol singing at 5.45pm.”

The torchlight parade saw 550 torches being carried by locals in the 1000-strong procession last year.

And the good news is that tickets are still available in eight different shops on the High Street for those who want to take part again this year.

Ahead of that, though, there’s plenty of things for people of all ages to enjoy as part of the advent fayre.

The Christmas Craft Fair will be held in the Burgh Halls from 10am to 3pm, with charity stalls being manned outside at the Cross during the same period – offering ample chance for people to not only support local traders but good causes too.

Thanks to Linlithgow Gala Committee, Mrs Claus will be handing out presents in the Masonic Hall.

The town’s Line Gallery will be welcoming visitors to its festive Angel exhibition, while St Peter’s Church and the Cross House will be open all day, serving hot drinks and mince pies to stave off the cold.

At 4pm, Linlithgow Athletics Club will launch its first ever Santa Dash in the town – which you definitely won’t want to miss!

And at 5pm sharp, the torchlight procession will leave the Low Port, headed up as usual by Linlithgow Reed Band but also being accompanied this year by Camelon Pipe Band.