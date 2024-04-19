Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been organised by Marie Hall, who opened the Renewable Retail Hub in North Street with business partners Donna Aitken and Graham MacKenzie in December.

A number of producers who rent shelf space in the hub will be taking part in the first producers’ market, including D&G Sweetzone, Luscious Aromas, Three Gem Sisters and the Blissful Soap Company.

Taking place in the Richmond Park Hotel on Sunday, April 28, from 11am to 4pm, Marie hopes to continue to use the venue during the winter months. However, she is also working in collaboration with Sustainable Thinking Scotland at Kinneil Estate – to establish an outdoor market for the town.

Marie (40) will be starting work as a mobile emergerncy care warden with MECS in Falkirk soon, leaving Donna and Graham to man the hub Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4.30pm while she looks after the books and finances.

However, having previous experience of the retail trade, the markets will be overseen by Marie and the STS team.

She said: “We’ve applied for a licence to hold the producers markets in the walled garden at Kinneil.

“STS has ordered the market stalls and we’re hoping to hold our first outdoor event at the end of May should the licence come through.

“We’re planning to hold the market monthly, using the Richmond in the colder months.”