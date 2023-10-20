Don't miss a spectacular Night at the Movies at Hopetoun House
The Hopetoun Fireworks and Bonfire Night event will return with a great big bang for 2023.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year’s A Night At The Movies edition will feature fireworks set to film scores, with fairground attractions and fabulous food and drink available too.
Also returning is the sizzling bonfire and brilliant bungee jump with the night promising to deliver something for all the family on Saturday, November 4. This event will sell-out fast so don't miss out on grabbing your tickets now at www.citizenticket.com/events/gc-live/hopetoun-fireworks-and-bonfire-night-a-night-at-the-movies.