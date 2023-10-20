This year’s A Night At The Movies edition will feature fireworks set to film scores, with fairground attractions and fabulous food and drink available too.

Also returning is the sizzling bonfire and brilliant bungee jump with the night promising to deliver something for all the family on Saturday, November 4. This event will sell-out fast so don't miss out on grabbing your tickets now at www.citizenticket.com/events/gc-live/hopetoun-fireworks-and-bonfire-night-a-night-at-the-movies.