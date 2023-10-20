News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Don't miss a spectacular Night at the Movies at Hopetoun House

The Hopetoun Fireworks and Bonfire Night event will return with a great big bang for 2023.
By Julie Currie
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This year’s A Night At The Movies edition will feature fireworks set to film scores, with fairground attractions and fabulous food and drink available too.

Also returning is the sizzling bonfire and brilliant bungee jump with the night promising to deliver something for all the family on Saturday, November 4. This event will sell-out fast so don't miss out on grabbing your tickets now at www.citizenticket.com/events/gc-live/hopetoun-fireworks-and-bonfire-night-a-night-at-the-movies.