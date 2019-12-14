Don’t miss the Bairns Christmas concert!

Sunday’s big Falkirk festive event is “A Bairns Christmas” concert, which takes to the stage at St Mungo’s High School in Merchiston Avenue at 2.30 pm and 7pm.

Bairns of all ages are being urged to go along and support this popular festive spectacular, which includes Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra, conducted by Razvan Luculescu and Michael Graham.

Tickets are priced £14, £12 concession and £5 for children, and are available from choir and orchestra members - and some may still be available on the door.