Don’t miss Falkirk’s Eid in the Park

Eid in the Park was reckoned a huge success last year and on Sunday it’s happening all over again, bringing a beguiling array of cuisine and fashion to the grounds of Callendar House.

Organised by Falkirk Muslim Forum it is an event everyone can enjoy - perhaps particularly those among us who love Asian food.

The event is being held to mark the end of Ramadan, when local Muslims will be getting together to celebrate after a month fasting over the long summer days.

There will be stalls offering everything from hot Asian cuisine and delicacies to henna artists, clothes and jewellery and much more.

The event also offers plenty to entertain the kids, including quizzes and activities, rides and a chance to meet local firefighters - and have a close look at their fire engine.

On past form it is a great afternoon of free entertainment with something to offer everybody (runs from 1pm to 6pm).

For more information visit Facebook: /EidintheParkFalkirk and Twitter: @EiPFalkirk