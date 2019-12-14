Don’t miss Bairns’ festive spectacular tomorrow

The Bairns Christmas concert takes to the stage at St Mungo’s High School in Merchiston Avenue tomorrow, with performances at 2.30 pm and 7pm.

Bairns of all ages are being urged to go along and support this popular and long-established festive spectacular,

which includes Falkirk Caledonia Choir, Falkirk Festival Chorus and Falkirk Tryst Orchestra, conducted by Razvan Luculescu and Michael Graham.

Tickets for performances at both 2.30pm and 7.30pm are priced £14, £12 concession and £5 for children, and are available from choir and orchestra members - and some may still be available on the door.