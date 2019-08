A Denny haulage firm is heading to Truckfest Scotland as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations.

Family-run business James Smith Ltd is taking some of its fleet to the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston on Saturday and Sunday to mark the milestone.

Their stand will also include an old Leyland Steer vehicle.

For further information about the event and to buy tickets, go to www.truckfest.co.uk.