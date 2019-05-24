Denny and Dunipace Gala Day 2019: What you need to know

Gala day season is under way once again and this weekend it’s the turn of Denny and Dunipace Gala.

The annual event will take place in Herbertshire Castle Park in Denny tomorrow, with the parade leaving from Glasgow Road at 11am.

After arriving at the park, an official opening and crowning ceremony — starring Queen elect Ashley Wilson and Strathcarron Hospice practice development lead Lesley Whitelaw — will begin on the main stage before a day of family fun unfolds.

Denny and Dunipace Gala Day chairwoman and treasurer Sharon Tait said: “Instead of one stage we’re having two.

“One will be in the bottom park, which is the main stage, and up at the top we will have a dedicated music stage.

“We have a lot of bands and singers coming along from 12pm until 5pm.

“We’ve got a Little Mix tribute act and also an Arianna Grande act and there will be dancers on in between those.

“We’ve also got the fun fair and a massive inflatable obstacle course which is new this year.

“Last year we had wrestlers who are coming back and we have a dog show and a petting zoo, as well as food stalls and stalls selling everything you could imagine!”

Below is the full schedule for the day:

Main stage

11.30am opening and crowning ceremony

Little Mix tribute (12.30pm to 1.10pm)

Julie’s Dancetek (1.15pm to 2pm

Infusion Dance (2pm to 2.30pm)

Nethermains Glee Club (2.30pm to 3pm)

Arianna Grande tribute (3pm to 3.30pm)

Claire McCracken Dance (3.30pm to 4pm)

Diane Inglis Dance (4pm to 4.30pm)

Wrestling from the Den (4.30pm to 5pm)

This year’s retinue is made up of: 2018 Queen Neve Smith; Queen elect Ashley Wilson, from Head of Muir Primary; Heralds Logan Simpson and Jake Horner; Ladies in Waiting Aimee Kelly and Katy Hoy; Paige Boys Calvin Duff, William Johnston, Oliver Duffy; Nico Wands-Silva; Jack Price; Paul Cameron-Garner; Ameer Barker-McKenzie and Lewis Beasley; Fairies Lindsay Millar, Yasmin Barker-McKenzie, Amelia Craig, Millie Moles, Elanna Kirkwood, Kayla Marshall, Kyra Norquay, Sophie Riddell, Molly Watson, Cara McQueen and Lucy McQueen.

The committee comprises: Sharon Tait, Ruth Graham, Julie McCaffery, Sarah Grant, Vicki Millar, Elaine Caldwell, Julie McArthur and Val Johnston.

Denny and Dunipace Gala Day committee would like to thank all of the volunteers who are helping to steward the event.